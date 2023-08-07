Jeryln Schenker-Moore

Jeryln L. Schenker-Moore of Sussex passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Newton Medical Center after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Livingston, she lived briefly in Florham Park, but Sussex was her home since she was 3 years old.

A graduate of Sussex County Vocational School, she earned her degree and completed her New Jersey state boards to become a licensed cosmetologist.

Jeryln had a long and satisfying career, working in multiple salons in her younger years, then having worked with her sister at Beckey’s Hair Therapy in Sussex.

Since 2007, she loved to travel, with some of her highlights being Amsterdam, Portugal and Jamaica. A shrewd shopper, she loved the art of a deal! She was a talented gardener who enjoyed camping and being at the beach.

Most of all, she was a loving and devoted mother, wife, daughter, sister and aunt who loved time with her family, her many friends and clients.

She was predeceased by her mother, Loraine D. (née Gudzak) Schenker, in 2008, her grandfather Jack Schenker in 2011, her brother-in-law John Gibbs Jr. in 2021 as well as her poodle “Scotty” in 2011.

She is survived by her husband, James More of Sussex; her sons, Teddy S. Bona of Sussex and Carson More of Montague; her daughters, Gaige Moore of Derby, Conn., and Lily Mahler-Moore of Kernersville, N.C.; as well as her father, Jerome R. Schenker, and his wife, Katherine, of Stuart’s Draft, Va.

Also surviving are her sisters, Christine Kevett of Baton Rouge, La., Suzette and her husband Eric Ellefsen of Sussex, Monique Rooney of Gunsallus, La., and Rebecca Gibbs of Montague; her brother, George and his wife, Lisa Kevett, of Parlin; her nieces and nephews, Jordan Ellefsen, Jovelle Bowden, Mitchell Kevett and Ryan Kevett; as well as her seven great-nieces and -nephews.

A memorial service and celebration of Jeryln‘s life will be held Sunday, Aug. 20 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Iliff Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Route 206), Newton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Www.karenannquinlanhospice.org.

