Joan E. Elliott passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the Complete Care Center at Barn Hill in Newton with family present. She was 90.

Born Dec. 24, 1932, in Detroit to the late Urban and Irma (Ertel) Oswald, Joan grew up there and also lived in Ringwood, N.J.; Wilmington, Del.; Hoffman Estates, Ill.; and Leesburg, Fla., before settling in Vernon in 2011.

She worked as an administrative assistant at St. Anthony’s Community Hospital in Warwick, N.Y., and Arden Hill Hospital in Goshen N.Y., prior to her retirement.

Joan met her husband, Don, and married in 1953. They were married for 60 years when he passed away on Jan. 1, 2014. Together, they built a house and a life in Clawson, Mich. They were members of the Elks club and enjoyed camping and traveling with their five children.

Joan was predeceased by her husband, Don J. Elliott; daughter Janie Marie Elliott {1954}; and grandchildren John Stavridis {2006}, Lauren Elliott {2020}, Clinton Stewart {2021} and Amanda Dayon {2022}.

She is survived by her sister, Janet Breske of Warren, Mich.; daughters, Geralynn (Anthony) Trussler of The Villages, Fla., Marilyn (James) Stewart of Durham, Conn., Carolyn (Raymond) Brinster of Hamburg, Laura (John) Dayon of Vernon; son-in-law,, Charles Elliott of Tavares, Fla.; grandchildren, James, Michael, Heather, Kristin, Graham, Loralyn, Jaclyn, Bryan, Daniel, Emily, Timothy, Abigail, Anna, Katie, Samantha and Megan; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements for Joan are private and under the direction of the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).