Joan Goldstone of Piermont, N.Y., passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx. She was 81.

Born in Sussex to John V. and Madeleine (Berrenberg) Kaweske, Joan grew up in Wantage.

She graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University and started a career in nursing.

She later became director of human resources at Carnegie Hall in New York City. She was employed there for seven years before her retirement.

Joan enjoyed gardening and was an integral part of Fair Acres Farm in Wantage.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Jonas, in 2013 and her brother, John J. Kaweske, in 2024.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Laura C. Ballard; her brother, Richard Kaweske, and his wife, Debra, of Tuscon, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her close friends.

Private burial services were held at Mt. Salem Cemetery in Wantage, where she was laid to rest by her husband, the love of her life, in addition to her parents.

Friends are invited to attend a breakfast reception Saturday, March 22 at 10 a.m. at St. John’s R.C. Church, 895 Piermont Ave., Piermont. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the reception at 11 a.m. at the church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com