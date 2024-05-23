Joan Predmore

Joan Beierle Predmore passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Newton Medical Center. She was 89.

Born to Henry and Marion Beierle in Paterson, she lived in Ogdensburg and Hardyston before moving to Vernon with her daughter 10 years ago.

Joan received her RN from Mountainside School of Nursing in 1955. She started her career at Newton Memorial Hospital and retired in 1999 as an assistant director of nursing at the Sussex County Homestead, Frankford.

Nursing and caring for others were her life. Care of the elderly was her passion.

Joan married Donald J. Predmore in 1954. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and took great joy in spending time with her family and friends.

Joan was predeceased by her husband, Donald J. Predmore, in 2004.

She was the devoted mother of Pamela “Pam” Willard and her husband, Brad, of Vernon and Dale Predmore and his wife, Lisa, of Syosset, Long Island; the loving grandmother of Rachel Chang and her husband Frank, Daniel Predmore and Alison Predmore; and great-grandmother of Tyler Chang and Lily Chang.

Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.

Memorial gifts to the Ronald McDonald House would be greatly appreciated (rmhc.org).

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com