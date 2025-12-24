Joan T. Leonardo, age 82, peacefully passed away on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025 at her residence while surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Fair Lawn to the late Joseph and Theresa (Eckert) Schwartz, Joan lived in Wayne and Barnaget before moving to Wantage a few years ago. She had been employed by the federal government before her retirement. Joan loved the beach and spent many happy hours lying in the sun, listening to the waves. Besides the beach, aerobics was one of her passions where she found joy and energy. Joan had a big heart and had a deep love for animals and treated them with kindness. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Jack; her son, Brett C. and his wife Rochelle Leonardo of Wantage; her brother, Robert Schwartz and his wife, Ellen, of Virginia; her grandchildren, Victoria Hewitt and her husband, Jessie, Brett A. Leonardo, Michael Caruso and his wife Clarissa, and Kaitlin Caruso; and her great grandchildren, Holden and Aubree Hewitt and Benito and Corina Caruso. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Entombment will follow at Immaculate Conception Mausoleum. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joan’s memory to the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd Street, NY, NY 10128-6804 or to Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father Johns Lane, Lafayette, New Jersey 07848. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com