John Andersen

John H, Andersen of Frankford passed away on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Newton Medical Center. He was 81.

Born in Ventura, Calif., to Howard L. and Helen M. (Whipple) Andersen. John lived most of his life in Southern California, then moved to Florida and Massachusetts and to Sussex County in 2019.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy right after high school during the Vietnam era, serving on the USS Kitty Hawk aircraft carrier (CV-63).

John used the training that he received during his military service to become a circuit designer, computer programmer and inventor.

While he was working at Bunker Ramo Electronics Co., which later became part of Honeywell Group, several of his projects received U.S. patents. They included a control circuit for microwave ovens still in use today.

Upon retiring, John continued to experiment with electronics and computers. He even tried his hand at writing science fiction.

Beside his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Debbie, in 2018.

He is survived by his daughters, Gale Bucek and her husband Frank of Australia, Candace Special and her husband Paul of Wantage, and Brenda Nasse of Wantage and Costa Rica; his brother, Christopher Andersen and his wife Doris of Savoy, Mass.; and his grandchildren, Cyrus, Olivia, Sam, Charles, Cameroun, Chad and Adam.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

