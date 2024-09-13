John Corti Jr.

John T. Corti Jr. of Glenwood passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at Newton Medical Center. He was 78.

Born in Passaic to John and Eleanor (Butala) Corti, John lived in Garfield and Clifton before settling in the Glenwood section of Vernon 48 years ago.

A veteran of the Vietnam War, John served honorably in the U.S. Army.

He was known for his great sense of humor. He loved to make children laugh, especially with his Donald Duck impression.

He enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with his friends and was an avid Yankees and Packers fan.

He showed his dedication to his community by umping girls softball games and coaching the Ski Club for Vernon schools.

John will be missed by his fellow Lox of Bagels Bagel Boys, who got together every day at the bagel shop.

Predeceased by his parents, John is survived by his loving wife, Carol T. (Williams) Corti; son, Darrell Corti (Pauline); daughter, Stefanie Michaud (Dan Barron); grandchildren Jacob Corti, Emily Michaud and Alexis Barron; sister, Janice Nebus; brothers, Stephen and Jim Corti; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Arrangements for John are private and under the direction of the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).

A celebration of John’s life will be held in the spring. Please check the funeral home website (fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com) for updates and to leave an online condolence.