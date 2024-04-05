John DeBarbieri Jr.

John S. DeBarbieri Jr. of Vernon passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, N.Y. He was 77.

Born in Derby, Conn., to the late John S. DeBarbieri Sr. and Edna (DiMartini) DeBarbieri, John grew up in Derby, where he lived for 60 years.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

He had been in the banking industry and retired from People’s Bank in Trumbull, Conn.

After his retirement, he moved to Texas for several years and most recently moved to Vernon to live with his son, Matthew.

John was an avid reader and enjoyed watching college basketball; particularly UConn basketball.

He is survived by his sons, John Debarbieri III and his wife Ruth of Flanders and Matthew J. DeBarbieri and his wife Keisha of Vernon; his stepsons, Vincent DeBarbieri of North Carolina and Scott Ezzo and his wife Rebecca of North Carolina; his sister, Barbara DeBarbieri of Derby, Conn.; and his grandchildren, Marcus, Anna, Tyler, Kassidy, Spencer and Isabella.

Per John’s wishes, there will be no services held. He liked people laughing and not standing around crying. Instead, please post or share any fond memories to honor his legacy.

Anyone who wishes may make a donation to the American Heart Association in John’s memory to honor all the medical professionals who supported him through 40 years of cardiac issues.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com