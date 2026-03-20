John E. Biggiani, 71, of Boonton, N.J., passed away suddenly on Feb. 5, 2026.

Born in Jersey City, N.J., John grew up in West New York, NJ, raised alongside his four siblings by his parents, Ernest Biggiani and Isabel Sarafian Biggiani. He graduated from Memorial High School in West New York in 1972 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in political science from Villanova University in 1976. He later pursued his calling in the law, graduating from Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles. He was admitted to the bar in 1981 and devoted his professional life to the practice of law in Workers’ Compensation and Social Security Disability for many years. He served as a dedicated advocate for his clients, always guided by a strong sense of fairness and compassion. He was a 30+ year member of the New Jersey Bar Association, admitted to practice in all state courts of New Jersey, the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and the US Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

He served on the Executive Committee of the Workers’ Compensation Section, as well as the New Jersey State Bar Association General Council and was certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Workers’ Compensation Law Attorney.

In 1984, John married Karen Mamalis of Highland Falls, NY. The couple settled in Vernon, N.J. in 1987, where they welcomed their daughter, Stephanie. John was a devoted husband and father, deeply committed to his family and proud of the life they built together. In 2016, the family moved to Boonton, N.J.

John had a deep love for animals, especially dogs, and found great peace in the ocean and gardening. He was known as a wonderful neighbor who genuinely enjoyed building friendships within his community. Kind, generous, and dependable, John was always there for anyone who needed help or support, offering his time, wisdom, and presence without hesitation.

John is lovingly survived by his wife of over 41 years, Karen Stephanie Biggiani; his daughter, Stephanie Elaine Biggiani; his siblings, Jeanette Altamura (Michael), Lorraine Arthur (George), Theresa Barako (Jim), and Thomas Biggiani (Kathy); many adored nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews; and his beloved and faithful black mini poodle, “Jency.” He was predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Isabel.

A memorial service will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 pm Sunday, April 19 at Scanlan’s, Pompton Plains.

In lieu of flowers, John’s charity of choice was in TheSeeingEye.org