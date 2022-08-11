John F. Glennen, 46, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at his residence. Born in Port Jervis, New York, Johnny has lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all of his life. He was a flooring journeyman for Johnny B’s Floor Covering in Toms River for many years.

Johnny was predeceased by his father, Thomas W. Glennen, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Katherine (Wilson) Glennen of Sussex; his daughters, Destiny Rose Glennen of Miami, Oklahoma, and Krysta Dziados of Middletown, New York; his brothers, Thomas “Tucker” Glennen, Jr. of Sussex and Thomas E. Storms of Sussex; his former fiancé, Aja (Beck) Lairson of Miami, Oklahoma; his partner in crime and very close cousin, LeeAnn Read of Sussex; his cousins, Jimmy and Tammy LaBar, Cindy Read and Bobby Read, and Jessica Yanish; his niece, Kelsey Glennen; and his large extended family and close friends.

Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Virtual services will be available for anyone who would like to view Johnny’s service: