John F. Siano Jr., 69, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at his residence. Born in Jersey City to the late John F. Siano Sr. and Altomare (Gadaleta) Siano, John grew up in Hoboken and lived in Little Ferry and Butler before moving to Sussex County in 1979.

John had been employed as a driver for ESI in New Brunswick before his retirement. He was an avid Yankees fan and enjoyed his Jack and cokes and Cuban cigars.

John is survived by his loving wife, Gloria (Gougler); his three sons, Christopher M. and his wife Kristina of Chesapeake Bay, Virginia, Joseph J. and his fiancé Kaitlin of Hamburg, and Vincent M. and his wife Heather of Hamburg; his brother, Joseph Siano and his wife Debra of Little Ferry; and three grandchildren, Madelyn, Nathaniel and Sophia.

Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in John’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.