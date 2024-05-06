John Holczer

John “Jack” Holczer of Montague passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Newton Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. He was 67.

Born in Paterson to the late Joseph Holczer Sr. and Mary Ann (O’Grady) Holczer, Jack grew up in Fair Lawn before moving to Sussex County in 1990.

He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Midway and the USS Durham during the Vietnam War and was an active member of the V.F.W. Post 161 in Port Jervis, N.Y.

Jack had been employed as an associate at the Home Depot in Matamoras, Pa., for the past 22 years.

He loved to hunt and fish and spend time with his family.

Besides his parents, Jack was predeceased by his stepson Johnny Dennis in 2018 and his two brothers, Joe and Bob Holczer.

He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda; his stepdaughter, Missy Welch and her husband Dana of Wantage; his stepson, Byron L. Martin of Mitchell, S.D.; his grandchildren, Alissa, Stephanie and Michelle; his great-grandchildren, Olivia, Gracie, Serenity, Quest Love, Leo, Juda and Oliver; his sister-in-law, Jackie Holczer of Rochelle Park; and his nephew, Douglas and family of North Carolina.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

