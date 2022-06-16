John J. Worgul, 70, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at his residence. Born in Manhattan, NY, to the late John Worgul and Stephanie (Litwin) Worgul, John had lived in Queens before moving to Sussex County in 1984.

He had been employed as a facilities manager at Merrill Lynch in New York City for 28 years and retired from City National Bank in Newark as their security and facilities manager. John was a member of the Vernon Historical Society and St. Jude The Apostle Church in Hamburg.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Dr. Basil Worgul, and his two sisters, Johanna “Joanne” Barbera and Barbara Milazzo. John is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, AnnaMaria (Mannino); his sons, John J. Worgul, Jr. of Md., and Michael J. Worgul of Vernon; his twin sons, Thomas J. Worgul and Andrew J. Worgul, both of Vernon; his daughter, Julianne M. Worgul, of Vernon; and his three grandchildren, Liam, Elizabeth and Hannah.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Interment to follow at Clove Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John’s memory to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Online condolences may be offered to the family at.pinkelfuneralhome.com.