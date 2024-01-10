John MacDonald

John Roy MacDonald of Vernon died surrounded by his family at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. He was 66.

Born in Heidelberg, Germany, he grew up in Sharon, Mass., before moving to the Barry Lakes section of Vernon in 1995.

John loved the New England Patriots, Guy Fieri and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, Wilder Roy and Juniper.

John was predeceased by his beloved wife, Eileen.

He was the devoted father of Katelyn MacDonald, Caroline Murillo, Julia Roy Doyle and Jenna MacDonald, and dear brother of Micaela, Paul, Jan, Patricia, Edward, Anne, Matthew, Ian and Thomas. He was cherished by his large extended family, including many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

A private burial service will be held with a memorial to follow with extended family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice in memory of John would be appreciated. www.karenannquinlanhospice.org

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com