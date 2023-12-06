John Stone of Vernon passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at Newton Medical Center. He was 99.

Born in Hope Township to the late Anthony and Sophia (Korneleck) Stone, John spent his youth in Warren County before his family moved to Sussex County and settled in Vernon.

John served honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II with the rank of private first class.

He fought in Normandy, the Battle of the Bulge and many other campaigns in the European Theater of Operations. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his courageous and meritorious service to our country. He was also awarded the EAME Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

After his military service, John worked for General Motors and Nopi Tape Co. in Denville until his retirement.

In the many years after his retirement, John enjoyed numerous home projects and tending to his honeybees, but, most of all, he loved his role as a grandfather.

John was predeceased by his parents; his infant son, John Jacob Stone; his brother, Michael Solop; and his sisters, Mildred Kerstanski and Helen Stone.

John is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Marlene (Sroka) Stone; children, Judith Marie Ventrone and husband Vincent, Kathleen Ann Toth and husband Daniel, Thomas John Stone Sr., and Daniel John Stone and wife Dawn; and his grandchildren, Lindsey, Stefanie, Daniel Jr., John, Erica, Thomas Jr. and Christian. He is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews.

A visitation for John will be Thursday, Dec. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. at St. Monica’s RC Church in Sussex. Burial in the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery will follow.

