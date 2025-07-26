Johnathan Sebecke

Johnathan R. Sebecke of Sandyston peacefully passed away on Friday, July 25, 2025, at Goryeb Children’s Hospital in Morristown with his loving family by his side. He was 18.

Born in Newton, Johnny grew up in Sandyston and attended Kittatinny Regional High School, Class of 2026.

While in high school, he was on the Student Council and played lacrosse and football.

He was an active member of Christian Faith Fellowship Church in Hardyston and was an integral part of their Nextgen family.

He enjoyed giving back to the community and traveled with Nextgen on a mission trip to Los Angeles in July 2024. He spoke about the trip often and how he was able to help so many people in need.

Johnny’s positivity and love for Jesus was infectious to those around him. He was a young man who always acted with integrity and never failed to humble himself before the Lord.

He was predeceased by his father, Robert R. Sebecke, in 2016 and his maternal grandfather, Gene Murdock.

He is survived by his loving mother, Yvonne L. Sebecke of Sandyston; his brother, Robert H. Sebecke, his wife Portia Marcum-Sebecke and their son, to whom Johnny was godfather, Declan Abel Sebecke of Franklin, Ky.; his devoted aunt and godmother, Kimberly Sebecke of Hardyston; his maternal grandmother, Linh Murdock of Charlotte, N.C.; his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Frances Kelly of West Milford and Robert C. and Nancy Sebecke of Magnolia, Del.; his uncles, Alan K. Murdock of North Carolina and George Murdock, who is Johnny’s godfather, and his wife Melissa of Colorado; his cousins, Porter, Lluvia and Jojo Murdock; and many close friends whom he touched during his life.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Wednesday, July 30 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 31 at Christian Faith Fellowship Church, 3188 Route 94, Franklin.

Virtual services will be available by logging onto the church website at cffchurch.org or on the church YouTube channel, which is CFFCNJ.

Interment will immediately follow at North Hardyston Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Johnny’s memory to the Johnathan Sebecke Fund, c/o Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St., Sussex, NJ 07461. The monies raised will go toward keeping Johnny’s memory alive by giving back to the community and organizations that helped him in his time of need.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com