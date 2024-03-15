Jon Rauth of Roxbury Township passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at his residence. He was 46.

Born in Perth Amboy to the late Robert Hans Rauth and Edith Ann (Roge) Rauth, Jon grew up in Aberdeen and Ledgewood, where he lived before moving to Succasunna 15 years ago.

He had a deep curiosity for history and world events and loved watching documentaries. He was very knowledgeable about many subjects and enjoyed having conversations with others about anything and everything.

He had a big kind heart and was always willing to help out people close to him.

Jon deeply loved his partner, Tanya and was happiest when at home with her and his stepson, Chase, of whom he was so very proud.

Jon and his younger sister, Katie, adored each other and they spent as much time together as they could.

Jon loved and was loved unconditionally by his grandparents, Ron and Mary.

His intelligence and sense of humor made Jon such an interesting and intriguing person with whom to spend time.

Sadly, Jon’s kind heart was so big that his body couldn’t keep up with it. He will be so abundantly missed.

Besides his parents, Jon was predeceased by his uncle, Kenn Lucas.

He is survived by his partner of 14 years Tanya Finigan; his stepson, Chase; his sister, Katie Rauth of Chicago; his grandparents, Ron and Mary Lucas of Succasunna; and his stepmother, Dawn Lucas and her wife Cornelia “Conkie” Major of Mount Arlington.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

