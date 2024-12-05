Joseph Bertalan

Joseph R. Bertalan of Stockholm passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at his home. He was 84.

Born in Passaic to Frank and Mary (Schwartz) Bertalan, Joe graduated from Passaic High School.

He lived in Little Falls before moving to Stockholm in 1965.

He was a master craftsman, belonging to Local 254 Carpenter’s Union of Edison before his retirement.

Along with his late wife, Lorraine, he was a member of the Vernon Senior Center and a former member of St. John Vianney R.C. Church in Stockholm.

Joe loved to read books, was an avid pool player and was extremely knowledgeable about many subjects. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed his help.

He loved animals, especially his birds, Hawkeye and Sunny.

Joe was predeceased by his wife, Lorraine, in 2020; his brother, Fred Bertalan; and his sister, Elaine Csaszar and her husband, Andy.

He is survived by his son, Darren of Vernon; his daughter, Wendy Quick and her husband Blaine of Vernon; his sister-in-law, Olga of Clifton; and many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service for the immediate family will be held at a later date. Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Joseph’s memory to your local animal shelter or rescue.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com