Joseph Villano

Joseph A. Villano passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully at his home on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. He was 76.

Born in Paterson to the late James and Nancy (DelCoco) Villano, Joe had been a proud resident of Vernon for 47 years before moving to Long Valley three years ago.

He was a senior director of IT with Wyeth Pharmaceuticals (Pfizer) for 35 years before his retirement in 2005.

Joe was devoted in his faith and was a former member of St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church and a current member of St. Lukes R.C. Church, Long Valley.

Although Italian, Joe referred to himself as a “plastic paddy” to reflect his love for everything Irish.

Above all, he enjoyed his time spent with his family.

Predeceased by his parents, Joe is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Giovanna (nee Ferraro); his children, Anthony Villano and his wife Susan, Maria Myruski and her husband DJ, and Kathy Ajbuszyc and her husband Andrew; grandchildren, Dustin Jones, Daniel and Jacqueline Villano, and Alaina Ajbuszyc; brother, James Villano; and the “Paterson Boys.”

Visitation was Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home in Vernon. A Mass of Christian burial was Friday, Oct. 6 at St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church with burial in the Glenwood Cemetery following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org

Online condolences may be offered through www.fergusonfueralhomesnj.com