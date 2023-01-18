Joyce Coe lived a full and wonderful life.

Born Sept. 25, 1926, in Bellevue, Iowa, she graduated from the University of Dubuque Conservatory of Music.

At age 21, she moved to New York City to attend The Julliard School and hopefully one day sing on Broadway.

However, Joyce had a chance meeting with the man would be her future husband, Fred Coe, and ended up working for him as a script girl.

Joyce wholeheartedly took to television and theatre. She was a production assistant and assistant director to many of the original greats at NBC’s “Philco-Goodyear Playhouse,” “Playhouse 90” and “Mister Peepers” during the Golden Age of Television.

Later in life, Joyce continued to work in broadcasting; managing offices, casting extras, and acting as a research and personal assistant to on-air correspondents at ABC TV’s “20/20” and “Ryan’s Hope.” She went on to personally assist Robin and Angier Biddle Duke, working until the age of 80.

Joyce considered herself a true New Yorker and lived in the city until recently moving to Highland Lakes to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law. She enjoyed coming back to the quiet country life.

Joyce loved her children dearly. She was such a big part of their lives, so generous, filled with so much love, and always saw things in a positive light. She truly was an elegant woman.

She passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Jan. 8, 2023. We remember all the wonderful times with her and her beautiful smile. She is now in the loving hands of God.

Joyce was predeceased by her parents, Lucille and George Beeler; her sister Marilyn; and her husband, Fred Coe.

She is survived by her two children, Sue Coe and Samuel Coe; her two grandchildren, Sarah Richardson and Isabel Zellner-Coe; and her older sister, Betty Churchman.