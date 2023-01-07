Juanita Laccetti

Our beloved, Juanita Carol (Lanza) Laccetti, passed away on Dec. 27, 2022, at her home in Highland Lakes. She was 81.

Juanita was born in Jersey City on Nov. 4, 1941, and grew up in Union City and later moved to North Bergen.

In her senior year of high school, Juanita fell in love with her husband, William Frank Laccetti, at a chance meeting among friends pool side at Palisade Amusement Park.

Juanita and William dated while she attended nursing school at Christ Hospital. She graduated with her degree in 1962.

Wedded for 59 years, Juanita and William married in 1963 and start their family in North Bergen. They had four children: Matthew, Mark, TinaMaria and LeeAnn.

In 1978, William and Juanita moved their family to her dream home, her Rainbow’s End, in Highland Lakes.

Juanita continued nursing at Newton Hospital. Later, she worked for several local doctors’ offices but finally found her career-defining position as the school nurse at Lounsbury Hollow Middle School in Vernon. While at Lounsbury Hollow Middle School, Juanita served as the teachers’ union president and eventually head nurse for the Vernon School District.

Working as a school nurse allowed Juanita to have summers free for her children and the lake activities. They played at the beach and in the softball league but most of all they swam on the lake swim team. It was not long before Juanita took on the job of coaching the team.

Under her lead, the small summer lake team grew to more than 100 children whom Juanita managed with sheer delight. An award has since been given in her name annually to the most improved swimmer.

In 2005, Juanita retired with her husband and they spent their days travel in their motorhome, including spending winters in Florida.

Grandmother to nine, Elizabeth, Jessica, Isabella, Matthew, Vincent, AnaMaria, Christopher and Victoria, she hosted “camp Mom-Mom” in the summers of her retirement.

Juanita loved her family dearly. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life, and her husband was her greatest love and life partner. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, colleague and friend. She touched the lives of so many people. She will truly be missed and will never ever be forgotten.

Juanita is survived by her husband, William (Bill) Laccetti; her children, Matthew Laccetti and wife Kristin, Mark Laccetti and wife Ameriquin, TinaMarie Montone and husband Dominick, and LeeAnn Laccetti; her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jessica, Isabella, Matthew, Vincent, AnaMaria, Christopher and Victoria; and her sister-in laws, Loranye Lanza, Marie Zucca and husband Roy, and Mary Lanza; in addition to a host of nephews, nieces and cousins.