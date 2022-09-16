Juanita Yokel, 97, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at her residence. Born in Monterrey, Mexico, to the late Felipe and Juanita (Contres) Gracia, Yokel had lived in Clifton before moving to Sussex County. She had been the owner and operator of Juanita’s Beauty Salon in Clifton before her retirement.

Yokel enjoyed spending quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren, Jennifer, Michelle and Keith. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward P. Yokel, in 1985 and her two sons, Matthew Yokel in 1998 and Donald Yokel in 2012.

Mrs. Yokel is survived by her loving daughter, Loreene Y. Henry, and her husband Richard of Frankford, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren Eva and Bryan.

Private graveside services at Frankford Plains Cemetery have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Juanita Yokel’s memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father John’s Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.