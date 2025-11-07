Judith A. Ouellette, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, at her son’s residence after a lengthy illness. Born in Jersey City to the late LeRoy and Dorothy (Terrill) Hirst, Judith grew up in Kearny, lived in the Jersey Shore area and Lyndhurst before moving to Wantage 20 years ago. She had been employed as an engineer for small motors at Brevel Motors in Carstadt before her retirement. Judith enjoyed reading, crocheting, and gardening. Besides her parents and siblings, she was predeceased by her husband, Raymond A. Ouellette, Sr. in 2013; her grandson, Raymond Michael; and her granddaughter, Kasey Lynn. She is survived by her four sons, Raymond A., Jr. and his wife MaryAnn of Beachwood, Ronald and his wife Janet of Glen Spey, New York, Robert of Wantage, and Roger and his wife Trish of Vernon; her nine grandchildren, Nicholas, Heather Ann, Ronald, Kayla, Mariah, Lena, Roger, Jr. Jesse, and Patrick; and her four great grandchildren, Bryanna, Hamilton, London, and Beraka. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025 at the funeral home with interment to immediately follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, Route 94, Hardyston. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Judith’s memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com