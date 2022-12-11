Julieann A. Leroux passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Morristown Medical Center after a brief illness. She was 52.

Julieann was born on April 7, 1970, in Jersey City to Juliet and Joseph Leroux.

She was a claims adjuster with the Mitchell Agency.

A devoted and loving daughter, sister and friend, Julieann leaves behind her parents, Joseph and Juliet of Vernon; brothers, Jonathan Leroux and Justin Leroux (Jessica); sisters, Janette Tarnovsky (Mike Alicea) and Jennifer Gutschmidt (Chris Ochiogrosso); nieces and nephews, Aubreigh, Briella, Kyle, Andrew, Lily, Tiffany, Tyler, Christian, Jackson, Michael and Matthew; as well as her lifelong friend, Lisa Wong.

Relatives and friends will be received on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon (for GPS, use 1 Vanderhoof Court).

A funeral will be held at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

