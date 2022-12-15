Kaleb Lee Barretto of Sussex passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at his residence. He was 17.

Born in Newton to the late Shane Barretto and Heather Hardick, Kaleb had lived in Sussex County all of his life.

In Kaleb’s short life, he left an impact on many people. He made friends into family and stood up for anyone he loved. He enjoyed writing music and even performing when given the opportunity.

Kaleb was funny, kind and really knew how to be the “big brother.” Unfortunately, Kaleb also faced many adversities, and for that, he will always be remembered for his courage during those difficult times.

He was predeceased by his baby brother, Joey Schreiber.

Kaleb is survived by his mother; his sister, Jordyn Faber; his Mima, Laurie Guadagno; his uncle, Jason Guadagno; his best friend, David Robinson; and his cousins, aunts and uncles.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the funeral from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kaleb’s memory to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com