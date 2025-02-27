Karen Ann Hutchinson, 63

Karen Ann Hutchinson, of Vernon, NJ, (formerly Warwick, NY) passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones on February 23, 2025. She was 63 years old.

Born in Redbank, NJ, on June 3, 1961, and raised in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Veronica McDonald.

Karen had incredible love and pride for her town. She and her husband Hutch were the former owners of Carriage Path Café, in Warwick, where Karen loved and ran on coffee. It was here where Karen made her impact on the town and countless lifelong friends. She was known for her bubbly personality and filling her small corner café with warmth and kindness. Karen was also a eucharistic minister for St. Stephen’s RC Church, where she was a devoted parishioner with her late father.

Karen is survived by her loving husband Hutch; their daughters Jill Hutchinson-Inglis (Laura) and Brynn Lisa (Joseph); granddaughter Jodi Lisa; brothers John McDonald (Fredda) and Chris McDonald; sister Susan Luciano (Ricky); and countless aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. With a hefty family tree and a family consisting of both blood ties and bonds made from the heart, Karen’s reach was as far deep as it was wide, and she was cherished dearly by many.

Funeral Mass: Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen’s RC Church, Sanfordville Rd, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Karen’s memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Office of Development, PO Box 27106, New York, NY 10087-7106. or online (giving.mskcc.org/).

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.