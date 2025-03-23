Karen Hardin of Wantage passed away on Monday, March 17, 2025, at Newton Medical Center. She was 70.

Born in Jersey City to Horace and Irene Newton, Karen grew up in Clifton before moving to Sussex County.

She was employed as a medical assistant for the office of Dr. Goldfarb in Montclair for several years. While working there, Karen was very dedicated and showed a deep commitment toward all the patients. She had a huge heart and her patients had true appreciation for her.

After moving to Sussex County, her passion for animals, especially horses, became foremost in her life. She was deeply devoted to horse rescues and was a supporter of Mylestone Equine Rescue in Phillipsburg.

Karen took pride in caring for her horses and enjoyed having the property for them.

She also enjoyed working alongside her husband at Hardin Auto Body in Sussex, where she was the office manager before her retirement.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 41 years, Laurens “Jim” Hardin; her sons, James Hardin and his fiancé Amanda of Houston, Texas, and Jarrod Hardin and his girlfriend Ali Kulsar of Wantage; her daughter, Lindsay Hardin of Fairbanks, Alaska; her brother, Glenn Newton and his wife Alison of Mendham; and her cherished granddaughter, Luna.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

A celebration of Karen’s life will be held in the future.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Karen’s memory to Mylestone Equine Rescue, 227 Still Valley Road, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 or the Kaeli Kramer Foundation, 309 Trotting Lane, Westbury, NY 11590.

