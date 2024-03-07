Karri Ann Ohl of Wantage passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. She was 49.

Born in Newton, Karri grew up in Vernon, graduating from Vernon Township High School.

She lived in Narrowsburg, N.Y., for most of her married life before moving back to Sussex County.

Karri was a devoted mother and a passionate artist, dancer and creative writer. She loved expressing herself through photography, tattoos and painting. She generally used “all the world’s a stage” as her life motto.

Karri was predeceased by her parents, Robert Ohl and Jill (Smith) Ohl.

She is survived by her son, Holden J. Ohl of Philadelphia; her daughter, Cassidy Faye Ohl of Philadelphia; and her sisters, Alyson Rose of Lake Hopatcong and Victoria Christmann of Mahwah.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank S. (Route 23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to be made to Karri’s end-of-life cost via PayPal app. Search: Karri Ohl on PayPal phone app to donate.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com