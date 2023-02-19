Kathleen J. Galione of Wantage passed away in the loving arms of her beloved husband, Sal, on Feb. 17, 2023, at Newton Medical Center. She was 81.

Kathleen was born Feb. 17, 1942, to the late John & Mary (Robak) Derkacs.

She was married to the “love of her life,” Salvatore Galione, on Nov. 3, 1963. The two were inseparable and each other’s lifelong companions and best friends.

On Kathleen’s retirement from a successful career as a bookkeeper from Oneida Paper Products in Clifton, she and her husband moved from their residence of many years in Wayne to Wantage.

Kathleen was predeceased by her sister Louise.

She is survived by her adoring husband of 59 years, Salvatore Galione; two sisters, Gloria and Carol; a brother-in-law, Joseph Galione, and his wife, Patricia; a sister-in-law, Phyllis, and her husband, Paul Castelli; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment to follow at Beemerville Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Monday before the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com