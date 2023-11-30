Kathy Jo Russell (aka Rose Bud) of Montague passed away on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton. She was 64.

Born and raised in Charleston, W.Va., to the late Harold Lee and Delores Jean (Goutiere) Gibson, Kathy lived in Passaic and Garfield before moving to Sussex County 20 years ago.

She had been employed as a school bus driver for Berkshire Transportation of Sparta.

Besides her parents, Kathy was predeceased by her sister Donna Gibson.

She is survived by her significant other of 19 years, Keith Turse of Sparrowbush, N.Y,; her son, Kevin Russell and his wife, Jessica, of Wantage; her daughter, Jaime Jones and her husband, Jonathan Crane, of Montague; her sister, Janice Gibson, and her son Frankie Gibson, both of Passaic; her grandchildren, Gianna, Brayden, Destiny and Walter; her two stepgrandchildren, Lillian and Jake; her great-grandchildren, Amelia, Lillian and Avery; and her great-stepgranddaughter, Tenley.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com