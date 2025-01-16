Kay Garrison of Wantage passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, with her devoted daughter and grandchildren at her side. She was 78.

Born in Sussex to Harold and Katherine (Smith) Russell, Kay was a lifelong resident of Wantage.

She was a waitress for many years beginning at her father’s establishment, Russell’s Diner.

Over the years, she brought her warmth and charm to the Sussex Queen as well as several other local establishments, where she was a cherished presence until her retirement in 1999.

Kay’s greatest joy was being with her family and watching her grandchildren succeed in life. She embodied the true spirit of a loving and devoted grandmother, babysitting them, taking them swimming with their cousins, and cheering them on at every game, recital and event.

Kay celebrated each of their achievements with immense pride, finding her greatest fulfillment in their successes. Her unwavering love, selflessness and gentle guidance created a legacy of warmth and support that touched everyone around her.

Kay’s memory will forever serve as a beautiful reminder of a life dedicated to family and the profound power of unconditional love.

She was predeceased by her parents; her beloved husband, Elmer Garrison; and her brother, Harold Russell Jr.

Kay is survived by her loving daughter, Katherine DeGroot, and her husband, George, and her cherished grandchildren, Gary, Katie and Jack. She is also survived by her loving sisters, Catherine Stock and her husband Bruce, Jean Cosh, and Nancy Woods and her husband Marvin; her sister-in-law, Lynn Russell; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

A funeral was Jan. 2 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex.. Burial followed at Clove Cemetery, 905, Route 23, Wantage.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local first-responders.