Keith Decker

Keith E. Decker of Hamburg passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Sussex, he was the son of Donald E. and Mary Lou (DeTro) Decker.

Keith had been employed with Weis Markets for 23 years.

He was a life member of the Hamburg Fire Department, where he proudly served his community for the past 38 years.

Predeceased by his mother, Keith is survived by his devoted father, Donald E. Decker; his loving brother, Kevin Decker and his wife, Catherine; his nephew, Zachary Decker; his niece, Brianne Decker; as well as his aunts, uncles and cousins.

A visitation for Keith was held Sunday, Jan. 12 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex. Cremation is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Keith’s memory may be made to the Hamburg Fire Department, 16 Wallkill Ave., Hamburg, NJ.