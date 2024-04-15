Keith Spurr

Keith Rolland Spurr of Sandyston Township passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Newton Medical Center. He was 70.

Keith was born in Newton on Sept. 19, 1953, to the late Paul and Jacqueline (Degroat) Spurr. He grew up in Branchville and Stillwater before settling in Sandyston.

Before his retirement, he was a state corrections officer for 27 years.

Keith was a member of the Masonic Lodge #164 in Branchville for 41 years, 32-degree Mason for 36 years and a Shriner at Irem’s Shrine in Dallas, Pa.

He enjoyed raising his children and teaching them hunting, fishing and firearms safety. He was an avid gardener and arborist and had his own fruit orchard.

He appreciated cruises and traveling with his family and friends.

The beloved husband of 48 years to Barbara Spurr, Keith also is survived by his children, Wendy (Spurr) Kleyman and her husband Igor, Erin Spurr and Alex Spurr; and his grandchildren, Saige, Coral and Brighton Kleyman.

A visitation will be held Monday, April 15 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville, with a Masonic Service at 5 p.m. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16 at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Branchville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Irem Shrine, P.O. Box 307, Dallas, PA 18612.

