Kelly A. Slate, 50, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her residence. Born in Newton, Kelly had lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all of her life.

Kelly enjoyed music; especially listening to her favorite band, Train. Those who knew her were blessed by her caring soul. She loved to spend time with her family, her pets, and loved nature. She was predeceased by her mother, Ann (Mahoney) Slate on May 19, 2012.

Kelly is survived by her son, Dakota D. Slate, of Sussex; her father, Clyde B. Slate, of Sussex; her brother, John Slate and his wife Michelle, of Wantage; and her nephews, Gavin and Logan Slate, of Wantage.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, August 1, 2022, at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex, NJ. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the services from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kelly’s memory to the Sussex First Aid Squad, 25 Loomis Avenue, Sussex, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.