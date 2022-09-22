Kelly N. Fogarty, 32, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, after a long struggle with Addison’s Disease. Born in Rahway, Kelly grew up in Hillsborough until moving to Wantage in 2000 and was a 2008 graduate of High Point Regional High School.

Kelly was currently working as a receptionist at May’s Lash Spa in Sparta. She was very family oriented and put others needs before her own. Kelly enjoyed cooking, shopping, watching NASCAR, and was a huge fan of Giants football, and especially loved watching Tom Brady. She was a child at heart, in loving everything Disney and was able to fulfill a long-awaited trip to Disney World in her last days.

Kelly was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Ralph Devone, in 2013 and her paternal grandparents, Elaine Fogarty in 1983 and Joseph Fogarty in 2009. She is survived by her loving parents, Noel and Dina (Devone) Fogarty; her two brothers, Sean and Mitchell; her maternal grandmother, Dolores Devone; her two canine companions, Muncy and Roxy; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 209 U.S. Highway 206, Branchville, New Jersey. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Kelly’s memory to Make a Wish Foundation, Gift Procession, 1702 East Highland Avenue, Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.