Kenneth Kwak

Kenneth Anthony Kwak passed away at his home in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. He was 79.

Ken was born May 5, 1945, in Passaic to Anthony and Tessie (Czachowski) Kwak.

In 1963, he graduated from Pope Pius XII High School and went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in 1967.

After a career spanning more than 40 years in several business and administration roles, he retired as the director of purchasing for Wayne.

In his retirement, Ken enjoyed spending time with his wife, Mary, the love of his life and best friend, all while visiting the island of St. Thomas, Bar Harbor, Maine, and spending time with his grandchildren.

An active member in several church communities, he was tonsure as a Reader in the Antiochian Orthodox Church in 2020.

Ken is survived by Mary, his loving wife of 57 years; his son, Kenneth and his wife Dawn of Castalian Springs, Tenn.; and his son Gregory, his wife Michelle and their children Darius, Arabella, Gabriel, Myles and Theodore of Attleboro, Mass.

Visitation will be Friday, March 28 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, 102 Route 284, Wantage. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with interment immediately following at Saint Tikhon’s Monastery, Waymart, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Ken’s memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com