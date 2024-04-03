Kenneth Pier

Kenneth J. Pier of Vernon passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 62.

Born to the late Vincent Sr. and Florence Pier in Saddle Brook, Ken was raised in West Milford. He attended Fairleigh Dickenson University, where he earned his master’s degree.

Ken was a senior software engineer at Picatinny Arsenal.

He thoroughly enjoyed hunting, fishing, running, and spending time with his family and beloved dog, Riley.

Ken is predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 33 years, Linda; his son, Jimmy and his wife Rachel; his daughter, Katie; his grandchild, Raelynn; and his brother Vincent Pier Jr. and his wife Robin.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, on Saturday, April 6 from 2 to 6 p.m. A funeral will take place at 5:30 p.m. Cremation is private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Ken’s memory to ALS United of Greater New York (www.als-NY.org) or to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation (www.christopherreeve.org).

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com