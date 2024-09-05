Kevin Braun

Kevin Patrick Braun of Madison passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis. He was 52.

He was born in Ridgewood on Sept. 19, 1971, the son of Patrick and Barbara (Tashjian) Braun.

Kevin married Denise (Baker) Braun on March 7, 1998, in New Jersey and together they had three children.

He was an avid sports fan, especially soccer and hockey. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Rangers. Kevin enjoyed being a soccer referee and loved coaching his kids’ soccer teams.

He really enjoyed music and was musical himself, playing the drums.

He enjoyed traveling with friends and family as well as spending family weeks at the beach.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Denise; his children, Trevor, Megan and Matthew; his parents, Patrick and Barbara; his siblings, Jason (Kim) Braun, Brian (Reagan) Braun and Tim (Kristy) Braun; his mother- and father-in-law, Donna and Douglas Baker; his brother-in-law, Doug (Sue) Baker; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Toby.

A funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona. A visitation will take place at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

A special thank you to the staffs at UW Carbone Cancer Center, Agrace Hospice, as well as his business partner, Casey Patrick, for all the care and support provided to Kevin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kevin’s name to the UW Carbone Cancer Center.