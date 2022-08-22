Kevin J. Leahy, 65, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Community Hospital in Warwick, New York. Born in Manhattan, New York, to the late John A. and Margaret (O’Brien) Leahy, Kevin grew up in New Jersey and moved to Sussex County 40 years ago.

He had been employed as a butcher and was a member of Local 464A in Little Falls, where he served on the executive board. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Douglas Leahy, in 2010 and his brother, Christopher Leahy, in 2015. Kevin is survived by his two sons, Matthew Leahy and his partner Laura Gamsby of Highland Lakes, and Andrew Leahy of Jersey City; and his brother, John Leahy and his wife Nancy of Leland, North Carolina.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. The family is having a private celebration of life for Kevin on Sunday, August 28, 2022. For information, please email his sons at Kleahy57@yahoo.com. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.