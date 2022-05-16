Kevin John Mitchell passed away after a brief illness at Morristown Medical Center with his family by his side on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

He was 59 years old.

Although born in Baldwin, Long Island, Kevin was raised in Vernon, NJ. Kevin attended Vernon elementary schools and graduated from Vernon Township High School in 1980.

Kevin was the co-owner of The Tracks Deli in Vernon. Over the last five years, Kevin and his partner Scott Jahnke built what Vernon knows as their “Hometown Deli” where their generosity to their community knows no bounds. Prior to owning the deli, he was a foreman for the Plumbers Union Local 24.

In 1995, Kevin met his wife to be Peggy in Vernon. Kevin always said it was love at first sight. The two married in 1997 and would have celebrated their 25th anniversary June 21st. They were blessed with two wonderful children, Quinn and Patrick. Kevin loved his family and friends deeply. Kevin’s most treasured time was spent with his wife and children.

Kevin will be remembered for his selfless, generous and loving spirit. He was the life of our party.

Kevin was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales RC Church in Vernon, coached for the Vernon PAL football, girls and boys lacrosse, soccer and little league. Kevin enjoyed vacations to the Outer Banks, cooking for family and friends and loved his family, friends and Vernon deeply.

Kevin is predeceased by his parents Peter and Kathleen Mitchell and his father-in-law, Blackie McNamara. Kevin is the beloved husband of Peggy (nee McNamara); devoted father of Quinn and Patrick; dear brother of Susan Helwig and her husband, Skeeter, and Ellen Moss and her husband, Steve; son-in-law of Helen McNamara; brother-in-law of John McNamara and his wife, Patti, and Eileen Highland and her husband, Bob; and cherished by several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. at St. Francis De sales RC Church, Vernon Twp., NJ. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Patrick Mitchell’s college trust account, to continue his education at Loyola University, would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.