Kevin John Reed, 76, of New Jersey, entered into heaven on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at home, peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Chicago to the late John and Dolores Reed (née Hildebrand), he later moved to Colorado and ultimately settled in New Jersey, where he built a warm and welcoming home.

Kevin devoted his life to the service of others and the Lord, guided by a deep and abiding faith. He was an advocate for social justice, always striving to bring compassion into the world. He is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara (née Jacobellis), and their four beloved children: Sarah (Robert), Colin (Amy), Elizabeth (Carlos), and Christopher (Jessica). He was a proud and cherished grandfather to Alicia, Peyton, Iris, Declan, Ainslie, Kendall, Elliott, and Samantha, each of whom brought him immense joy. He is also survived by his sister, Maura (Jack) Wangler of Harvard, IL. Kevin was predeceased by his sister, Kathy Reed of Ottawa, Canada, whose memory he held dearly.

Kevin will be remembered for his unwavering faith and generosity of spirit he extended to everyone he met. His legacy lives on in the lives of those he touched, especially his children and grandchildren, who carry forward his commitment to compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Kevin’s memory, honoring his courage and the hope for a future free from this disease. He will be dearly missed and forever loved.