Kevin S. Williams, age 49, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at his residence. Born in Newton, Kevin has lived in Sussex County all of his life. He was a member of the Laborer’s Union Local 472 in Newark. Kevin had a very kind heart and would help anyone out when needed. Kevin is survived by his wife, Sharon (Wyka) Williams; his sons, Colton Hunter and Killian Scott; his mother, Carol Corter of Ogdensburg; his father, Roy H. Williams, Jr. of Wantage; his sister, Michele H. Williams Bennett and her husband Gregory of Dingmans Ferry, PA; his sisters-in-law, Heather Waters and her husband Hal of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Cheryl Wyka of Egg Harbor Township, Janet Wyka of Jackson, and Jamie Wyka of Lake Hopatcong; and many nieces and nephews. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in to an educational fund that will be set up for Kevin’s children. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.