Kevin Toomes

Kevin W. Toomes of Highland Lakes passed away on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. He was 65.

He was born on June 28, 1958, in Kearney to Joan C. (nee Krystofik) and the late William H. Toomes Jr.

From a very young age, Kevin had an extraordinary work ethic. He held many jobs as a young man, from cleaning windows and waxing floors to working for Petro Chemical.

As he got older, he worked for the North Haledon Department of Public Works, working his way up to foreman. He was a dedicated and hard worker who could always be counted on.

Kevin was an avid outdoorsman and loved being in the woods and on the beach. Spending time fishing with his son was one of his favorite things to do as well as spending time down in Seaside with his son, daughter and her family.

He enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter and watching her cheerlead. He also was a passionate fan of the New York Giants and New York Mets and enjoyed watching games.

He was predeceased by his father, William H. Toomes Jr., in 1975 and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Kevin is survived by his son, Dakota Toomes, and his daughter Jennifer Toomes and her partner Brian Coulter; his granddaughter, Erin Coulter; his mother, Joan Toomes; his sister, Kathleen Schank and her husband Raymond; and his brothers, David Toomes and his wife Barbara and Robert Toomes; his nieces, Nicole Hernandez and her husband Carlos, Jessica Touw and her husband Michael, Kayla Turner and her husband Wesley, and Ashley Long and her husband Daniel; his great-nephews, Carlos and Logan Hernandez, Zachary and Caleb Touw, and Jaxon Turner.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Kevin’s name to North Haledon PBA 929, 103 Overlook Ave., North Haledon, NJ 07453.