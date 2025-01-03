Kevin Wilczynski of Wantage passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, N.Y. He was 71.

Born in Kearny to Joseph and Carolann (Malloy) Wilczynski, Kevin grew up in North Arlington and lived in Lyndhurst before moving to Wantage in 1984.

He was self-employed, owning and operating a logging business. Kevin was also involved with his family’s business, Hamburg Liquors, until his parents retired.

He loved sports and was a former member and treasurer of the Sussex-Wantage Little League. He coached basketball and loved to play hockey.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Joey Wilczynski, in 2017 and his brother-in-law, John Scardino, in 2024.

Kevin is survived by his wife of 44 years, Michele (La Pollo); his children, Donald Wilczynski and Michele Wilczynski, both of Wantage; his sister-in-laws, Roe La Pollo and Mary Ann Scardino, both of Lyndhurst; and his brother-in-law, Nicky La Pollo of Lyndhurst.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com