Laurie Nelson

Laurie A. Nelson of Vernon passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family at her home on Saturday, April 6, 2024. She was 63.

She was born in Salem, Mass., to the late Walter and Katharine Mulhall.

Laurie called about half a dozen places home during her vibrant life and has been a resident of Vernon for the past 28 years.

She is an alumna of the University of Missouri (Go Tigers!) and completed her master’s degree in Education at Marygrove College.

She was a dedicated and skilled first-grade teacher who loved educating and developing strong character in the countless young lives she positively impacted. Laurie had a past student everywhere she went but as a true educator never ended her learning process.

Laurie had too many educational achievements to count but she was an esteemed math coach and co-chairwoman of the Vernon Township Education Association Union, PRIDE.

A devoted parishioner of St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church, she was a CCD teacher and enjoyed regularly assisting in the Children’s Liturgy as well as cooking for Antioch.

In her free time, Laurie enjoyed going to the beach as often as humanly possible. When not strolling the sandy shores of Cape Cod or Point Pleasant, Laurie enjoyed gardening but above all loved spending time with her family.

Laurie is survived by her loving children, Ryan and his wife Sarah and Katharine Wefer and her husband Richard. She was the devoted sister of Catherine Bender (Mark), Mark Mulhall (Kathy) and Thomas Mulhall (Linda). She also leaves her beloved cats, Cheerios and Pepper. They’re up for adoption!

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, on Thursday, April 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 12 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church, Vernon.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Laurie’s memory may be made to the Regional Cancer Care Associates, 89 S. Sparta Ave. Unit 130, Sparta, NJ 07871.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com