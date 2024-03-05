Layton Bergman passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2024, with his wife by his side. He was 84.

Layton was born to William and Josephine Bergman on Feb. 23, 1940, in Weehawken. He grew up in North Bergen.

He had been a resident of Vernon for most of his life.

After graduating high school, Layton worked as a farm hand at various locations in New York and New Jersey for seven years. He then was employed at Plastoid Corp. for 15 years before accepting employment with the state. He was employed for 27 years with the New Jersey Department of Transportation as a highway inspector, retiring in 2007.

Layton was a life member of the following organizations: Vernon Township Fire Department # 1 (60-plus years of service); Vernon Township Firemen’s Exempt Association; Sussex County Firemen’s Association; Sussex County Fire Police Association, also serving as a trustee; and New Jersey State Fire Police Association, also serving as a trustee.

On his retirement in 2007, Layton became a member of the Vernon Township Leisure Club, Vernon Golden Lunch Bunch and Joy Club of Lafayette. He served as vice president of the Vernon Township Senior Board.

Layton enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, gardening and travel. He had a passion for growing dahlias and could often be seen feeding the fish at the Vernon Township Fireman’s Pond.

He was a parishioner at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Highland Lakes.

Layton was predeceased by his parents, his brother Charles and his daughter Cristine.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; their dog, Archie; and his brother, James of Florida. He leaves behind many cousins and friends.

Final arrangements are entrusted to Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St., Newton. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 184 Breakneck Road, Highland Lakes, on Wednesday, March 6 at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum, 340 Ridge Road, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) in Layton’s memory.

Online condolences at www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com