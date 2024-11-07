LeaAnn Kays of Sparta passed away at home surrounded by her close family on Nov. 1, 2024, after a brief illness. She was 79.

LeaAnn was born at home in West Nicholson, Pa., on Oct. 20, 1945, to Charles and Julia (Johnson) Mack, whom she will now meet in heaven.

She was raised with three brothers, Robert, Fred and David Mack, and two sisters, Marylin (Barlip) and Linda (Bennett).

She was in the Class of 1963, which was the first class at the newly built Sparta High School that went all four years.

LeaAnn was the loving wife of Hugh Kays for 60 years and grammie to Wyatt Ulrich, whom they both raised.

She was one of the longest living liver transplant patients.

LeaAnn was an office manager at Sparta Dental for many years before retiring. After a while, she got bored and started working as a bus aide for the Sparta Board of Education transportation department.

Because she loved having people around and cooking, LeaAnn enjoyed holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas.

She was also a fan of jigsaw puzzles.

Hugh, Wyatt and LeaAnn would escape to their cabin in Pennsylvania, where they would meet up with Marylin and Tom.

She enjoyed watching her grandsons, Charlie, Cody and Cole, play and swim in the pool even though she hated the water.

She will be remembered for her kindness and generosity. Also, she would listen to people’s problems just so they had someone to talk to and was a mentor to some transplant patients.

She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Julia Mack; brothers Robert Mack of Hampton and Fred Mack of Forest Lake, Pa.; sister Marylin Barlip of Greenwich Township, Pa.; and grandson Cody Ulrich of Sparta.

She is survived by her husband, Hugh; daughters, Julie Ulrich with husband Charlie of Sparta, Kathy Kays of Scranton, Pa., and Frances Campbell of Delaware; grandsons, Charlie Ulrich lll of Charlotte, Maine, and Cole Ulrich of Sparta; great-grandson, Wyatt Ulrich; sister, Linda Bennett of Sandyston; brother, David Mack and his wife Kay of Friendsville, Pa.; and brothers-in-law, George Kays and his wife Jane of Sandyston and Robert Kays and his wife Linda of Callicoon, N.Y. In addition, she is survived by two grandsons, a granddaughter and four great-grandsons.

A memorial visitation for LeaAnn will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice.