Leo Herlihy Jr.

Leo P. Herlihy Jr. of Matamoras, Pa., passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at his residence. He was 79.

Born to the late Leo P. Herlihy Sr. and Viola (Doyle) Herlihy in Jersey City and raised there, Leo lived in Sussex County before moving to Matamoras.

He had been employed at the Pennsylvania Welcome Center in Matamoras for 12 years, retiring in 2018.

Not being able to sit still after his retirement, Leo started to work for the Riverview Restaurant in Matamoras as a concierge and host. He enjoyed working there and everyone he encountered at the restaurant.

Leo was a fabulous dancer and you could always count on him to be the first on the dance floor.

He also enjoyed spending time fishing and playing video games.

Leo was predeceased by his two brothers, James and Thomas Herlihy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Karen (Chandler); his son, Steven Herlihy of Newton; his brother, Richard Herlihy and his wife Donna and their children Richard Jr. and Brian of North Weymouth, Mass.; his sisters, Eileen Herlihy and Kathleen Herlihy, both of Rutherford; his grandchildren, William, Isabella, Travis and Aliyah; his sister-in-law, Joyce Herlihy and her children Michael and Catherine; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Leo’s memory to the Matamoras Fire Department, 506 Avenue Q, Matamoras, PA 18336 or the Port Jervis Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 29 Church St., Port Jervis, NY 12771.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.PinkelFuneralHome.com