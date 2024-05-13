Leo Wisniewski

Leo J. Wisniewski of Brooklyn and Highland Lakes passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Weill Cornell Presbyterian Hospital. He was 88.

At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his entire family and was holding hands with his beloved wife, Maryjane (Vassallo) Wisniewski.

He was born on July 16, 1935, in Scranton, Pa., the son of the late Leo Walter and Mary (Wenglowski) Wisniewski.

Leo shared 67 beautiful years of marriage with Maryjane, leaving behind a legacy of profound love and unwavering devotion.

A loving father to Wayne Wisniewski, Maryjane Kresic (Mladen) and Robert Wisniewski (Lisa), Leo was a dedicated patriarch who guided his family with wisdom and care.

He was a source of endless joy and inspiration to his grandchildren, Briana (Isaac), Emily, William (Lyndsay), John Wayne, Alexander, Meredith, Robert, Grant, John Thomas and Hannah, and he delighted in the presence of his great-grandchildren, Isaac and Isabel.

Devoting his career to industrial engineering, Leo designed many warehouses for large corporations and proceeded to use his skills in educating the next generation. He served as a teacher at Brooklyn Technical High School, where he imparted knowledge and wisdom to countless students. His passion for teaching extended to his specialization in computer-aided design (CAD) and his commitment to excellence was recognized with the Teacher of the Year award.

His love of architecture continued into his retirement years as he helped all of his children design and renovate their homes.

Leo’s commitment to service was lifelong as he dedicated 55 years to the Masonic community, serving for the Grand Lodge for the State of New York and Bunting Charity Lodge 727. He exemplified the Masonic principles of brotherhood and compassion and was honored as Mason of the Year in his district.

His volunteer work was a testament to his generous spirit and unwavering dedication to making a difference. He served as a director of the New York State Masonic Toys for Tots Foundation, demonstrating his commitment to helping those in need. He was the recipient of several awards for his charity work, both from the Council of the City of New York and from the Grand Lodge of New York.

Leo also cherished spending time in the mountains with his children and grandchildren in Highland Lakes. He particularly loved fly-fishing on the lake and had a great passion for the outdoors, which he enjoyed sharing with his grandchildren.

A devout member of the Polish National Catholic Church, Leo found solace and community in his faith throughout his life.

A funeral was held Saturday, May 11 at St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Church, 529 E Locust St., Scranton, followed by burial at St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cemetery.

As we reflect on Leo J. Wisniewski’s remarkable life, let us celebrate his unwavering commitment to family, education, community and service. May his memory be a beacon of light, and his legacy of kindness, dedication and love continue to inspire us all.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made out to New York-Presbyterian Fund, noting “IMO Leo Wisniewski - cancer care NYP/Weill Cornell” in the memo section, and mailed to Attn: Tammy DeJesus, New York-Presbyterian Office of Development, 850 Third Ave. 12th floor, New York, NY 10022.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at marineparkfh.com