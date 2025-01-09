Leslie Fischer

Leslie Ann Fischer of Vernon passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at her residence. She was 60.

Born in Newark to Neal and Joan (Monte) Stellingwerf, Leslie graduated from Vernon Township High School and lived in Vernon for most of her life.

She was employed as a waitress at the former Hayloft Restaurant and retired from New Orleans Steakhouse.

Leslie was a very involved mother, supporting her children in all their activities while they were growing up in Vernon.

She is survived by her husband, James; her sons, Jason of Warwick, N.Y., and James of Arkansas; her daughters, Jessica and her husband Chuck of Vernon, Heather of Jacksonville, Fla., and Jennifer Fischer of Matamoras, Pa.; and her grandchildren, Tyler, Trent, Tripp, Dakota, Jasper, Camillo, Carleigh, Nova and Journee.

A funeral will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Leslie’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com